× Skeletal remains found near Tucson identified as woman missing almost a year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK ) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says skeletal remains found in the desert earlier this month have been identified as a woman with Down syndrome who had been missing for nearly a year.

Sarah Galloway, 38, vanished on March 21, 2019. She was last seen in Picture Rocks, which is just west of Tucson. A Silver Alert was issued for Galloway and the community came together to look for her. PCSD said she functioned at about an 8-year-old level and might have been under the impression she was wanted by police.

According to KOLD, the sheriff’s department called off its search after a week. Volunteers, however, kept at it longer. “We’re a big community,” a volunteer coordinator said at the time. “We all care. We’re all out here ….we can go as long as we need to.”

Galloways’ remains were discovered by a hiker on Feb.12 less than a mile from where she was last seen, but PCSD did not release any additional details. It’s still not clear how or when she died.

The investigation into her death is ongoing.