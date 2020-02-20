× West Allis teen sentenced for possession of child pornography

WEST ALLIS — Ethan Gilhuber-Spade, 18, will serve one year in the house of corrections and four years of probation for possessing and posting child pornography to a blog in 2018.

Gilhuber-Spade was charged as an adult with two counts of possession of child pornography in July 2019. He pleaded not guilty.

According to a criminal complaint, information provided by Tumblr indicated the email address associated with the account was tied to the West Allis/West Milwaukee School District — the same kind assigned to staff and students — and was assigned to the Gilhuber-Spade.

The results of a warrant were returned to a West Allis police detective on June 7, 2019 — and indicated “all of the information, including the images from the Tumblr account, were uploaded to Tumblr between August 18, 2018 and September 10, 2018. That warrant showed several images of child pornography that had been shared on the blog.” There were also images and members on the account that were noted as “sexual in nature.”