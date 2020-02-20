West Bend West senior active and succeeding in multiple sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND--Maddie Baker is a senior at West Bend West High School. She plays basketball, soccer, volleyball and competes in track and field. She says playing all those sports while going to school is demanding and stressful, but it is something she loves doing. Her favorite sport is soccer. Maddie will be going to the University of Minnesota in the fall to play soccer. Maddie also volunteers her time teaching and coaching younger kids in different sports.

Maddie Baker

West Bend West

Senior

Multiple sports