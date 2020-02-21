$750,000 cash bond set for Arzel Ivery, charged in deaths of mother, daughters

MILWAUKEE — Arzel Ivery, the man suspected of killing Amarah “Jerica” Banks and her two daughters, Camaria Banks and Zaniya Ivery, made his initial appearance in court Friday, Feb. 21. During the hearing, cash bail was set at $750,000 and the court ordered electronic monitoring. If an electronic monitoring device is unavailable and cash bail has been paid, bail will revert to $1,000,000. If alternative bail is paid, Ivery will be released and placed on the Electronic Monitoring waiting list.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 2.

Ivery is back in Milwaukee after being extradited from Shelby County, Tennessee, police tell FOX6 News. Ivery faces three counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of Banks and her daughters. The three were found dead Sunday, Feb. 16 in a garage near 47th Street and Burleigh Street in Milwaukee.

Criminal complaint

Police in Memphis, Tennessee received a call from Ivery’s father on Feb. 15. He stated that Ivery “has confessed to (Ivery’s father) that the Defendant had killed the mother of his children and his children in Milwaukee.” He was arrested a short time later.

Milwaukee police sent a detective to Memphis later on Feb. 15 to interview Ivery. The complaint indicates Ivery said “things had been tense between himself and Ms. Banks since the death of their son. He stated that Ms. Banks had not wanted him around anymore because he reminded her of their son.”

The funeral for the son was on Feb. 7 — and afterward, Ivery indicated he went to work. When he went to Banks’ apartment around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, the complaint said Banks “was angry that (Ivery) had gone to work and yelled at him that he did not care about the death of their son.” Ivery claimed to police he and Banks had an argument and “he then grabbed Ms. Banks and pushed her head into the wall two times.” Ivery then indicated he “strangled Ms. Banks with both hands.”

The complaint says Ivery then stated, “he did not want the children…to live in a world where they did not have their mother.” He indicated he then strangled both the children. The complaint says Ivery then tried to hide the bodies of all three by burning them.

If convicted, Ivery faces up to life in prison.

Help for victims of domestic violence

For those who need help in dealing with a domestic violence situation, it is available 24/7 at Sojourner Family Peace Center. You can call their hotline, 414-933-2722, visit their website, or even go to their location for assistance.