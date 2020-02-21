Betty Brinn Children’s Museum hosts day to promote financial literacy for children

MILWAUKEE — Saving money can be easier said than done. It’s a lesson that’s hard to teach. The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum on Friday, Feb. 21 hosted WaterStone Bank Day — with special activities to help children learn about earning, sharing, spending and saving.

Four-year-old Hunter Weimann is putting all his new money in the bank.

“We talk about having a savings account, a piggy bank,” said Amber Weimann.

For now, the money he is playing with is pretend. The props are part of the Betty Brinn Museum’s Waterstone Bank Day — a special day at the museum highlighting financial literacy, with special guests from WaterStone Bank.

“It’s just math in a lot of ways, and so I think kids being able to apply something they may be learning in school to something very practical in real life is very useful,” said Michael Fleischman, Events Coordinator.

The skills are something Hunter’s mom, Amber, wishes she had learned a little sooner.

“If I probably would have learned a little earlier, I think maybe I would have done things differently,” said Amber Weimann.

So Hunter is learning about saving now. Just in time for his fourth birthday on Saturday, Feb. 22.

“I think it’s important to reiterate that when they can start learning numbers, letters, what it means to go to the bank and just kind of involving them in our everyday life,” said Weimann.