Court finds Kenneth Freeman, man charged in murder of Carlie Beaudin, competent for trial

MILWAUKEE — After review, the court has found Kenneth Freeman — the man charged in the murder of Carlie Beaudin — competent for trial. He had previously been found incompetent to proceed in the case against him and ordered committed for mental health treatment Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The new competency ruling was issued on Friday, Feb. 21. A plea hearing in the case has been scheduled for Feb. 26 and a court trial remains scheduled for March 12.

Freeman, 28, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide.

According to a criminal complaint Beaudin, a nurse at Froedtert Hospital, was pronounced dead at the hospital emergency room after being found with blunt-force trauma to the head and neck in one of the hospital’s parking garages in January 2019.

The complaint said Freeman was seen standing behind a concrete pillar as Beaudin walked toward her vehicle. Video then showed Freeman step out from behind the pillar and briefly speak with Beaudin, who kept walking toward her vehicle. Freeman followed her, first walking and then running. He knocked her to the ground, and kicked or stomped her head and neck “almost 40 times,” prosecutors said. He then dragged her from the camera’s view toward her vehicle. The vehicle was then seen leaving the parking structure — soon entering another. The vehicle was observed going backward once and then forward, out of camera view, to the location where Beaudin was found, on the garage’s top level.

Freeman himself dialed 911, the complaint said. He reported he was involved in the death at Froedtert. He was taken into custody, and found with Beaudin’s purse, the complaint said.

In a statement to investigators, prosecutors indicated Freeman said “he deliberately and purely murdered Ms. Willia” and when asked for more details, he said, “There isn’t anything I want to talk about.”

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office initially said Beaudin was found trapped and partially frozen, under a vehicle, with deputies dispatched to the parking structure around 3:45 a.m. on Friday. She was pronounced dead at 4:21 a.m.