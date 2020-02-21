MCSO: 1 injured in rollover crash on SB I-41/94 near Rawson

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-car rollover crash on southbound I-41/94 near Rawson Avenue Friday afternoon.

Authorities said one person sustained minor injuries in the crash, which happened around 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 21; that person was not taken to the hospital.

Three southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for roughly an hour being reopened around 2:50 p.m.

Officials have not released any details about the cause of the crash at this time — check back for updates.

For the latest on traffic conditions in your area, check out the interactive Fox6 traffic map here.