× Enter for your chance to win 4 tickets to shows coming to the Wisconsin State Fair!

The Wisconsin State Fair has announced more shows coming this summer, Bethel Music, Brothers Osborne with Ryan Hurd, and Boyz ll Men with Ginuwine! You can win 4 tickets to each before they go on sale this Friday, February 28, 2020!

Bethel Music (8/10/2020)

Brothers Osborne with Ryan Hurd (8/12/2020)

Boyz ll Men with Ginuwine (8/14/2020)

Total Estimated Value $540

Sweepstakes Details: Participants are eligible to enter once between February 21, 2020-February 27, 2020.

Drawing: The winner will be drawn and awarded on February 28, 2020, FOX6 will select the name of the winner in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during the promotion period to win. The potential winners will be notified by email, and will need to come to the FOX6 station during business hours 8AM-4PM to pick up their prize.