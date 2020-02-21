× Hartford PD investigates report that man tried to lure kids to his car with candy

HARTFORD — Hartford police are investigating a report of a possible child enticement that took place on Friday afternoon, Feb. 21.

Officials say around 3:40 p.m., a couple of young siblings were walking home from Lincoln Elementary School. While on E. Monroe Avenue, they were confronted by a man who asked the young boy if he wanted candy from the trunk of his vehicle. When the boy said no, the boy’s sister grabbed her brother’s hand and walked away. The man then got back into his car and left.

Law enforcement describes the man in the car as being 5’6″ to 5’11” tall, 25 to 30 years old, with an average build, dark medium length hair with a moustache. He was wearing a black suit, black tie, and shiny shoes.

Officials say the man was driving a black small-sized sedan — the make and model are unknown.

None of the children involved were harmed in any way, and officers are actively following up on information related to this incident. If anyone has information related to this incident they are encouraged to call the Hartford Police Department at 262-673-2600.