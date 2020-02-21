Honoring Milwaukee’s fallen heroes: MPD looking to send officers to Washington D.C. for National Police Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department is looking to send officers to Washington, D.C. for National Police Week. Milwaukee Police Department Lieutenant Erik Gulbrandson and MPD Chaplain George Papachristou join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about this weekend's fundraiser for the ride.

Your contribution will help pay for flights, lodging, and all other expenses to send Milwaukee Officers to Washington DC for 2020 National Police Week.

Last year, they were able to raise over $15,000 for this cause, and they hope to do the same again this year. If you are unable to attend, but still wish to contribute, please see the information below.

Checks can be mailed to the MPA office or cash dropped off in person. The fund is administered by the MPA at the address just below.

Make checks payable to:

Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

6310 W. Bluemound Rd.

Milwaukee, WI 53213