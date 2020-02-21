× IHOP National Pancake Day is Feb. 25

MILWAUKEE — Only way to celebrate IHOP National Pancake Day is with free pancakes and a chance at winning pancakes for life.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, every guest who visits participating IHOP restaurants from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes and try their luck at winning one of more than 250,0000 instant prizes, plus the grand prize of pancakes for life.

Now in its 15th year, IHOP National Pancake Day is the brand’s signature giving event. Local IHOP restaurants will collect donations that stay in the community and directly benefit Children’s Wisconsin, while the event nationally will attempt to raise $4 million for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities.

Participating restaurants in the Milwaukee area include the Miller Park Way and Layton Avenue locations.

IHOP has raised more than $30 million for local charities since the inception of National Pancake Day in 2006.