× Man released from prison after overturned life sentence, had been convicted in 1993 murder

SCRANTON-WILKES BARRE, Pa. (WNEP) — A convicted killer was freed Friday after being resentenced for his crime.

Norman Gundrum was a teenager when he killed a man in 1993. He was sentenced to life in prison, but due to a change in Pennsylvania law, he has been released.

Newswatch 16 was there as Gundrum left prison for the first time as a free man. Gundrum has spent the past 26 years in prison. He was 16 when he stabbed Bobby Coup to death in Milton. Gundrum said Coup and other men sexually abused him.

Gundrum was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced as an adult to life in prison without parole.

He was resentenced in October at the age of 42 to time served under a Post-conviction Relief Act appeal. That allows people who committed murders as teenagers a chance to seek parole or a new sentence.

While in prison, Gundrum earned his associate degree and set up a scholarship fund in memory of Bobby Coup. He spoke with Newswatch 16 minutes after he was released from prison this morning.

“I’m just thankful and I thank God for everything he’s done, just for the opportunities now. I just want to help as many people as I can and give back,” Gundrum said. “I’m grateful. I’m thankful for all the people who have cared and showed support.”

First on Gundrum’s agenda was getting breakfast with his friends and family.