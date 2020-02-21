× NARCAN used to revive 2 people found unresponsive in vehicle, officer exposed to fentanyl

GLENDALE — Glendale police on Friday, Feb. 21 used NARCAN to revive two people found unresponsive in a vehicle. The subjects were believed to have overdosed on narcotics.

According to police, around 8 a.m. Glendale police responded to the River Woods Outpatient Center for a report of two unresponsive subjects in a vehicle in front of the building.

Glendale officers, River Woods medical staff, and North Shore Fire Department personnel administered several doses of NARCAN to the subjects. Both subjects responded to NARCAN.

One of the subjects was taken to a hospital, while the other refused any additional medical assistance.

During the investigation, a Glendale officer was exposed to fentanyl while questioning the driver of the vehicle. The officer was evaluated on the scene but did not require additional medical attention. The officer has since returned to duty.

The driver was taken into custody for unrelated charges.