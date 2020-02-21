New and classic models: Behind the scene look at the Milwaukee Auto Show

Posted 10:10 am, February 21, 2020, by , Updated at 10:12AM, February 21, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show is back and starts this weekend at the Wisconsin Center. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview of the new and classic models you can see at this year's show.

About Milwaukee Auto Show (website)

Wisconsin Center
February 22 - March 1, 2020

* Family Days Saturday, Feb 29 and Sunday, March 1 (12 & under)- FREE

Adult tickets are $12 at the gate.

Military tickets are available for $9 onsite at the box office with the presentation of DOD ID

NO SERVICE FEE

