Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded after double shooting at gas station near 37th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Friday morning, Feb. 21 at Express Gas near 37th and Vliet. One person is dead and another injured as a result of the shooting.

The investigation indicated that a silver Nissan Ultima was stopped by the gas pumps and was occupied by a 38-year-old driver and a 32-year-old front passenger. Both occupants are from Milwaukee.

NEW: security cameras captured a double shooting this morning near 37th & Vliet. In the top left corner you see the suspect get out of the car (police say he shot the two people inside). The victim then speeds off before crashing into a tree (seen in the lower right corner.) pic.twitter.com/WZLZgcIu4o — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) February 21, 2020

At that time, a male suspect wearing a black sweater jacket and blue jeans was observed approaching the Nissan from the south on N 36th St. The suspect then entered the rear seat behind the driver and minutes later fled northbound from the vehicle.

The 38-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and the 32-year-old passenger was fatally wounded.

The circumstances and motive for the incident are pending further investigation.

Anyone that might have information to assist in the apprehension of the actor involved please call the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.