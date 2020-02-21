Racine Boy Scout creates little free libraries for schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Reese Rognsvoog is trying to help younger students understand the importance of reading.

"Giving back to the community that helped support you and helped raise you, I think it's something that everybody should try to do," Rognsvoog said.

The Racine Case High School senior is vying for an Eagle Scout ranking in the Boy Scouts of America — the highest achievement attainable.

By taking old newspaper dispensers and refurbishing them into "little free libraries," Rognsvoog hopes to inspire kids to read by donating them to schools.

While Julian Thomas Community School has a library, principal Anisa Diaz believes there is always room for improvement to help kids grasp the love for reading.

"You're learning to read, and then you're reading for learning," Diaz said. "So, if we can get that foundation with them in the beginning, then the sky is the limit for them as far as what they read and what they learn."

Knapp Elementary, Real School and the Veteran Outreach Program have also received a "little free library."

Rognsvoog is only a few badges away from becoming an Eagle Scout.