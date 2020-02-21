MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on eastbound I-894 at S. 27th Street.
Traffic alert: Rollover crash on EB I-894 at S. 27th Street causes backups
