Utility worker seriously injured after being struck by vehicle near 6th and State

MILWAUKEE — A utility worker was transported to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday night, Feb. 20 after being struck by a vehicle near 6th and State. It happened around 10:50 p.m.

According to police, a 35-year-old utility worker was working in the roadway near his work vehicle, which had warning lights on in full operation, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on 6th Street, pinning him against another vehicle.

The utility worker suffered serious injuries to both of his legs and was transported to a local hospital where he is currently in surgery.

The driver, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver did stay on the scene. The driver was arrested for operating an auto after revocation and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.