Vice President Pence coming to Wisconsin, Minnesota in March
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - JANUARY 23: Vice President of the United States Mike Pence (R) and his wife Karen Pence (L) during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum on January 23, 2020 in Jerusalem, Israel. Heads of State gathering in Jerusalem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz will be the â€œlargest diplomatic event in Israelâ€™s history,â€ according to the country's Foreign Minister. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)
ONALASKA — Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for President Donald Trump next month in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The Trump campaign announced Friday that Pence and his wife Karen will appear March 5 in Onalaska, Wisconsin, near LaCrosse. The couple will visit St. Paul the same day.
The visit will come just two days after Minnesota holds its presidential primary as part of Super Tuesday.
Wisconsin is seen as a critical battleground in the general election. President Trump’s victory there in 2016 was key to his winning a first term. He narrowly lost Minnesota and has vowed to win the state this cycle.