Victim, suspect in fatal shooting near 29th and Bobolink knew each other: ‘It’s a tragedy’

MILWAUKEE — The victim and suspect in a fatal shooting knew each other, but it’s unclear what led to gunfire. An outreach organization calls the shooting a tragedy seen far too often.

As the sun went down Thursday evening, Feb. 20, a life was lost.

“It’s a tragedy. There’s too much of this going on.” “It’s a tragedy. There’s too much of this going on,” said Hamid Abd-Al-Jabbar of 414Life.

Milwaukee police responded to the incident near 29th and Bobolink around 5 p.m. when they found a 26-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound. Neighbors said they couldn’t leave their homes. Despite life-saving measures, the victim died at the scene.

“We’re out canvassing and giving out information on how to deal with trauma,” Abd-Al-Jabbar said.

By Friday morning, Feb. 21, the victim’s blood was still visible on parts of the sidewalk.

“My relatives have lived here for a while and there is usually not much going. Most of the people here are homeowners,” said Abd-Al-Jabbar.

Members of 414Life talked to neighbors, letting them know of resources available for anyone troubled by violence.

“We’re trying to find ways to stop this. It’s hard, because everywhere it happens, it’s a tragedy in the community,” Abd-Al-Jabbar said.

Milwaukee police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. They said the suspect surrendered to authorities and the weapon used was recovered at the scene.

“We’re not sure what it is, so like I said right now, we’re canvassing trying to find out if there’s anything we can do,” said Abd-Al-Jabbar.

A lot of questions are yet to be answered. An autopsy was conducted Feb. 21 as part of an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444.