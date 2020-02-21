Wisconsin State Fair adds 3 shows to 2020 Main State lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Friday, Feb. 21 three additional headliners for the Main Stage during this year’s fair. The Wisconsin State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 16 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

Bethel Music will bring their songs of praise to the Main Stage on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Since 2001, Bethel Music has grown from being a local church music ministry in Redding, CA to a global outreach made up of more than one dozen songwriters and worship leaders. Together these artists have six acclaimed albums that all went to the top of Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart, in addition to four GMA Dove Awards and a GMA Covenant Award. Bethel Music’s “Have It All” (2016) hit No. 1 on the overall iTunes Albums chart, paving the way for their first full-length album “Starlight” in 2017. An opening act will be announced at a later time. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39 and $29.

Country music duo Brothers Osborne will make their Main Stage debut on Wednesday, Aug. 12. John and TJ Osborne grew up in a small, Maryland water town writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father’s shed. No longer a family secret, the singer/songwriter siblings have collected four CMA and five ACM trophies, including Video of the Year wins for their Top 10 Grammy-nominated Platinum single “It Ain’t My Fault.” Other singles include the Platinum Certified No. 1 smash hit “Stay A Little Longer,” as well as “21 Summer,” “Shoot Me Straight” and “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You).”

Singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd will open the 7:30 p.m. show. In addition to writing No. 1 songs for Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, Hurd is making a name for himself as an artist with his chart-climbing single “To a T.” All track level tickets for Brothers Osborne will be general admission, with reserved seating beginning in the lower grandstand. Tickets will be $52, $47 and $42.

Iconic R&B group Boyz II Men will bring their decades of hits to the Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 14. The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold. Boyz II Men’s continues to tour across the country and around the globe, performing a mix of their latest tracks and treasured classics including “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others.

Singer, dancer and actor Ginuwine will open the 7:30 p.m. show. Ginuwine became one of R&B’s top artists during the late 1990s and early 2000s, highlighted by singles “Pony,” “Differences” and “So Anxious.” All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $49, $44 and $39.

Tickets for all shows go ON SALE Friday, February 28 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-athome and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.