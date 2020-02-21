Wisconsin was one of the coldest regions in entire lower 48 Friday morning

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Wisconsin is waking up Friday, Feb. 21 as one of the coldest regions in the entire lower 48s with nobody above 20°. Central parts of the state got down into the single digits while most on the coast stayed in the low teens.

If anything, this points out how mild of a winter it’s been for the entire nation. Once we rise above freezing this Friday afternoon, Feb. 21 that will end our second-longest stretch of below freezing temps this winter. The only time we were below freezing longer was from Jan. 19-22, 2019.

Milwaukee still only has one morning low below zero and at this point the odds we have another one before spring is getting less and less likely. It has not been a harsh winter, to say the least.

Statewide we’re one of the coldest regions but locally there are colder spots out there. Out in the Rocky Mountains, SW Wyoming is seeing the lowest temperature at -20° in Jackson Hole but most of that is due to elevation not to the influence of arctic air.

The only state that’s colder is Vermont — but it’s only a 7th the size of Wisconsin so by the area it’s not quite as impressive.

Looking ahead at our 6-Day Planner we’ll shoot right up into the 40s this weekend, Feb. 22-23 and only cool down after a messy start to next week.