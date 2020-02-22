10 years’ probation, 6 months in jail for Delavan man prosecutors say admitted to 5 arsons

DELAVAN — A Delavan man prosecutors said admitted to five arsons, including one at his own home on Christmas morning 2018 was sentenced to 10 years’ probation on Friday, Feb. 21.

Daniel Zitella, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of arson of a building without owner’s consent, and one count of felony bail jumping.

In court Friday, in addition to the 10 years of probation, Zitella was sentenced to serve six months in jail with work release, and ordered to pay restitution.

The fires happened on Dec. 10, 2018 and Dec. 12, 2018. Additionally, prosecutors said Zitella told officials he was also involved in three other fires dating back to 2016.

Delavan police were at his home on Darlington Street Christmas morning 2018, seven days after Zitella was charged with five counts of arson, and six days after his release on $1,000 bond.

Arriving first responders found a fully-engulfed shed at the scene, which started the unattached garage on fire as well. The fire was extinguished, and police said an investigation revealed it was suspicious in nature. Zitella was arrested for obstructing — a violation of his bond.

Court records revealed Zitella suffered from serious mental health issues/cognitive issues.

According to Zitella, this was all a misunderstanding with police.