‘Absolute shock:’ Sheriff says Florida Customs and Border agent killed wife, boys, himself

ORLANDO — An agent with the United States Customs and Border Protection agency killed hs wife and two boys before taking his own life Thursday, Feb. 20 in Orange County, Florida.

The middle school teammates of the youngest victim came to say a prayer for their friend in front of the house where the family was killed.

Neighbors had no way to explain it.

“Absolute shock,” said Michelle McCracken, neighbor. “Absolute shock because it literally would have been the last group of people around here, in my mind, that this would happen to.”

A picture from family vacation in 2019 showed the family in happier times — father Ezequiel Almodovar, his wife, Marielis Soto, and their two children, Ezequiel, 16, and Gabriel, 12.

Marie Harris lived next door, and her nephew was friends with Gabriel.

“I cried,” said Harris. “I cried because I was like, what happened? Why did it happen to the children?”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the father, who worked as an officer for the United States Customs and Border Protection agency at the airport, killed his wife and children in their house on Corner Glen Drive in East Orange County. Deputies responded after receiving a call regarding concerns about the family’s well-being, with the caller reporting they had not been seen since last week. People close to the family said they didn’t hear anything suspicious.

“They did seem like, very happy with each other,” said McCracken. “Very happy with the kids. Like I said, the kids were such good kids.”

Investigators did not immediately release what may have led up to this, or why they believe Almodovar was the killer.

Officials with Customs and Border Protection sent a statement saying they’re “saddened to learn of the deaths of one of our officers, who, before taking his own life, took the lives of his wife and two children. We are devastated by this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected.”

The agency also confirmed that Almodovar had recently been transferred to a new post in Jacksonville, but neighbors said they never saw any for sale signs on the house.