PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers were scheduled to play the Texas Rangers on Saturday, Feb. 22 — the Crew’s opening game of the Spring Training season.

The 2:05 p.m. first pitch was canceled, however, when mother nature intervened.

Today’s Cactus League opener has been cancelled due to inclement weather. You’ll have to wait one more day for #CactusCrew action. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/4K7tHiOBBW — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 22, 2020

Indeed, rain put the greater Phoenix area in a flash flood watch — and that’s not good baseball weather.

Brewers fans have no fear, the team has a game scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 23 — a 2:05 p.m. first pitch against the Padres.