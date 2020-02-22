× Celebrate 13th annual Usinger’s Day with free beer, bacon 🥓🍺

MILWAUKEE — There are few things in life better than free beer and free bacon. Not in Milwaukee, at least.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, celebrate the 13th annual Usinger’s Day at East Town Kitchen and Bar. Guests will receive a free piece of Usigner’s bacon all day and free beer from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Usinger’s Famous Sausage President Fritz Usinger will be in attendance from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to answer all of your sausage and bacon questions.

If bacon isn’t your style, you can grab a free bratwurst at the Old German Beer Hall.