'Don't tell anyone I shot him:' Fake money passed during pot sale led to shooting in Racine

RACINE COUNTY — Two young men from Racine were charged Friday, Feb. 21 in connection with a shooting that happened on Valentine’s Day after prosecutors said fake money was passed during a marijuana transaction — and the seller gave chase.

Jerred Townsend, 18, faces five counts:

Possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, less than 200 grams

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon — three counts

First-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon

Garrian Townsend, 19, faces two counts:

Alter identity marks — manufacture property

Possession with intent to deliver THC, less than 200 grams)

The shooting happened near Highway 38 and Rapids Drive — where the victim was struck in the shoulder, and taken to Froedtert/Children’s Hospital by Flight for Life. According to a criminal complaint, a witness said he was in a vehicle with the victim and two others near Educators Credit Union when someone started shooting at them. The victim, who was seated behind the front passenger, said he’d been hit. Investigators found a bullet hole in the vehicle.

The witnesses indicated they met with Jerred Townsend at a gas station on Rapids Drive and gave him counterfeit money for marijuana. Townsend then chased them before firing at least three shots at their vehicle. One of the witnesses said he was the one who contacted Townsend to get marijuana, and after the shooting, he told Townsend someone had been hit, and Townsend replied, “Don’t tell anyone I shot him.”

A search warrant was executed at the Townsend home on Feb. 20. The complaint said 60.2 grams of suspected marijuana was found in a drawer in Jerred Townsend’s bedroom, along with 114 grams in a glass jar, a digital scale, packaging materials, a box for a 9mm Glock, and a .22 caliber AR-style rifle.

A .22 pistol was found in Garrian’s room with an obliterated serial number, along with a 7.62 caliber AK-style rifle, prosecutors said. In the basement, the complaint said investigators found a backpack with Tupperware and a glass jar containing 139.2 grams of marijuana, along with a scale, baggies, and an ID with Garrian’s name on it.

Investigators spoke with Jerred, who admitted to selling the marijuana, indicating he was “ripped off with fake bills.” He then chased the vehicle, and said, “It happened,” but he said he did not recall specifically firing the gun. He said he remembered everything leading up to the shots being fired and indicated he wished he would have just “let it go” and that “he messed his life up.”

The complaint said Garrian admitted to smoking marijuana, but denied selling it, and said he knew nothing about the shooting.

Both men made their initial appearances in court on Friday. Jerred received a $25,000 cash bond, and Garrian $10,000. Preliminary hearings were scheduled for Feb. 26.