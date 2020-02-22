‘Great anniversary present’: Oregon couple celebrates wedding anniversary with $250K lottery scratch-it win

LIVE: Latest coverage, updates from Nevada Caucus

Posted 9:39 am, February 22, 2020, by

HARRISBURG, Ore. (KPTV) — An Oregon couple celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary won $250,00 playing an Oregon Lottery Scratch-it.

The Oregon Lottery said Riley and Jerrica Ross were on their way home from the Oregon Coast when they stopped at a Shell Station in Monmouth for gas and decided to buy some lottery tickets.

“We stopped to get gas and noticed on a billboard that the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots all had a four in them,” Riley said. “Then we looked on the mobile app and saw that Megabucks was at $4.4 million and decided we needed to get four of each.”

The couple also decided to get $20 VIP Black Scratch-its.

“Normally we play twice a month and break-even,” said Jerrica. “We also take them home to play, but for some reason we decided to scratch them in the car. We couldn’t believe it when I scanned it with the app and it said that we’d won $250,000!”

The Oregon Lottery said the couple plans to pay off bills and their mortgage with their winnings.

“It’s basically a reset for our finances. It’s a great anniversary present,” said Riley.

