LIVE: Latest coverage, updates from Nevada Caucus

Maryland school draws criticism for history lesson that compares President Trump to Nazis, communists

Posted 12:05 pm, February 22, 2020, by

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 21: President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he departs a campaign rally at Las Vegas Convention Center on February 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The upcoming Nevada Democratic presidential caucus will be held February 22. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

TOWSON, Md. — Republican lawmakers in Maryland are criticizing a history lesson at a public high school near Baltimore that compared President Donald Trump with Nazis and communists.

A slide used in an Advanced Placement history class at Loch Raven High School in Towson shows a picture of President Trump with the words “Wants to round up a group of people and build a giant wall.” Underneath President Trump is a picture of a swastika with the words “Been there,” and another showing the flag of the Soviet Union with the words “Done that.”

School district officials said the issue has become a personnel matter.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.