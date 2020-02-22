× MFD: 2 patients at scene of apparent shooting near 24th and Auer; 1 transported

MILWAUKEE — FOX6’s cameras captured a police presence at the scene of an apparent shooting near 24th Street and Auer Avenue Saturday night, Feb. 22.

It happened around 9 p.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said there were two patients at the scene, and one was taken to Froedtert Hospital.

FOX6 reached out to the medical examiner before 10 p.m. and they said they had not been called out to the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear what might have led to the violence, or whether any arrests were made.