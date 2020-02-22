MPD: 25-year-old man fatally shot near 17th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 17th and Clarke on Friday evening, Feb. 21 around 10:35 p.m.

Authorities say the 25-year-old victim was sitting in a car when a suspect approached him from a nearby parked car. The suspect approached, according to police, and shot the victim before fleeing the scene — observed by witnesses heading southbound in a white, four-door car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving measures attempted by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting might have been “retaliation” to a previous shooting incident, according to police. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.