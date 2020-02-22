LIVE: Latest coverage, updates from Nevada Caucus

Naval Academy releases name of midshipman found dead in dorm

Posted 12:28 pm, February 22, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Officials say a midshipman who was found dead in a dorm at the U.S. Naval Academy was a member of the senior class and the school’s football team.

Authorities say 22-year-old David Forney of Walkersville, Maryland, was found unresponsive in his Bancroft Hall dorm room Thursday night. The cause of death is being investigated but officials said foul play is not suspected.

Forney was a political science major and an offensive guard on the Navy football team He reported to the academy in 2016 and was assigned to commission as a cryptologic warfare officer in May.

