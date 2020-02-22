Racine police: Search warrant in attempted homicide case netted guns, drugs, money

Search warrant executed on Racine's north side

RACINE — Racine police on Saturday, Feb. 22 shared photos of items seized when a search warrant was executed on the city’s north side in connection with a Feb. 14 attempted homicide case.

Police said an AR-22, an AK-47, and a .22 caliber handgun were located, along with a large amount of narcotics, and currency.

Two males were arrested in connection with the warrant and shooting.

No futher details were immediately available from Racine police.

