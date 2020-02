KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Sherriff’s Department has asked for public assistance identifying two men accused of stealing from a Walmart on Feb. 18.

Authorities did not release any information about what had allegedly been stolen or the suspects themselves.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.