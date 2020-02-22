Report: Packers, Mason Crosby reach agreement on 3-year contract
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and kicker Mason Crosby reached an agreement Saturday, Feb. 22 on a three-year contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Crosby will be entering his 14th year in Green Bay, with the chance to go more.
Crosby played college football for the University of Colorado and earned unanimous All-American honors. The Packers chose him in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft, and he was a member of the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV championship team against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Oct. 14, 2019, Crosby kicked three field goals, including the game-winner, in a Week 6 victory over the Detroit Lions. He performed a Lambeau Leap to celebrate the victory. He kicked another game-winning field goal during a Week 17 rematch against the Lions on Dec. 29.