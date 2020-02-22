× Report: Packers, Mason Crosby reach agreement on 3-year contract

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and kicker Mason Crosby reached an agreement Saturday, Feb. 22 on a three-year contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Crosby will be entering his 14th year in Green Bay, with the chance to go more.

Packers and K Mason Crosby reaches agreement today on a three-year contract, per @MikeMcCartney7. Crosby will be entering his 14th year in Green Bay, with the chance to go more. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2020

Big day for former Colorado Buffs. Congrats to @crosbykicks2 agreeing to a 3 year contract with the @packers. 14th year in GB! — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) February 22, 2020

Crosby played college football for the University of Colorado and earned unanimous All-American honors. The Packers chose him in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft, and he was a member of the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV championship team against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Oct. 14, 2019, Crosby kicked three field goals, including the game-winner, in a Week 6 victory over the Detroit Lions. He performed a Lambeau Leap to celebrate the victory. He kicked another game-winning field goal during a Week 17 rematch against the Lions on Dec. 29.