Warming shelter at Wilson Park Senior Center to close in March

MILWAUKEE — An overnight warming center for the homeless, which opened at Wilson Park Senior Center on Dec. 17, will be no more starting March 2.

Jason Haas, Milwaukee County’s 14th district supervisor, confirmed the closing to FOX6 News. Its last day of operation will be March 1. Haas also issued the following statement:

“While the warming room provided shelter to a lot of people during the coldest months of the winter, it also put a lot of strain on the Senior Center. Milwaukee County will not have another warming room at that site next winter.”

Some welcomed the idea of repurposing the center during off hours upon the announcement of its opening.

“I think it’s a good idea. As opposed to people sleeping out in the cold and freezing to death! They have to sleep someplace,” Jim Hinkle, who spends time at the center, said prior to its opening.

At the same time, the plan was controversial for others prior.

“Just putting them here — there are a lot of complications. I think they have to have professionals around and they have to have safety — major safety issues,” senior Melody Ashland said at the time.

The senior center is a Milwaukee County building located just west of Wilson Park on Milwaukee’s south side near 27th and Howard.

