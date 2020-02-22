× Waukesha police respond to ‘mini muffin’ mishap

WAUKESHA — Police were called to a Waukesha home Thursday night, Feb. 20 for a noise complaint. It turned out to be a sweet misunderstanding.

A neighbor called police around 7 p.m. Thursday to note that people were yelling at a home on Oakdale Drive. The caller believed adults and children were yelling, with people running up and down the stairs. The caller was unsure of the severity of the argument.

Upon arrival, police found a 10-year-old brother and 12-year-old sister who were merely arguing over the last of the “Little Bites” mini chocolate chip muffins.

Police advised the siblings to share the last of the muffins if this happens again.