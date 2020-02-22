LIVE: Latest coverage, updates from Nevada Caucus

Waukesha police respond to ‘mini muffin’ mishap

Posted 9:44 am, February 22, 2020, by

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: A view of Mini Olive Oil Muffins prepared by Geoffrey Zakarian at Greenmarket Brunch presented by Lifeway Foods hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian part of LOCAL presented by Delta Air Lines at The Standard Highline on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

WAUKESHA — Police were called to a Waukesha home Thursday night, Feb. 20 for a noise complaint. It turned out to be a sweet misunderstanding.

A neighbor called police around 7 p.m. Thursday to note that people were yelling at a home on Oakdale Drive. The caller believed adults and children were yelling, with people running up and down the stairs. The caller was unsure of the severity of the argument.

Upon arrival, police found a 10-year-old brother and 12-year-old sister who were merely arguing over the last of the “Little Bites” mini chocolate chip muffins.

Police advised the siblings to share the last of the muffins if this happens again.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.