Medical examiner called to scene near 27th & Capitol; no foul play suspected

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were called to 27th Street and Capitol Drive for a sick/injured person report.

Authorities arrived at the scene around 6:35 a.m. on Feb. 23 to find a 25-year-old man unresponsive inside a car. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not suspect foul play, and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office believes the death is not suspicious. Officials have not released any other details at this time.

