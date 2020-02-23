Police: Man wounded in drive-by shooting near 48th and Garfield
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man injured near 48th Street and Garfield Avenue Sunday morning.
Authorities say the man was sitting in his vehicle when a suspect drove past and fired several shots at the car — striking the man once. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are looking for an unknown suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.
43.059275 -87.973541