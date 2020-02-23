× Police: Man wounded in drive-by shooting near 48th and Garfield

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man injured near 48th Street and Garfield Avenue Sunday morning.

Authorities say the man was sitting in his vehicle when a suspect drove past and fired several shots at the car — striking the man once. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360‬ or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.