'Several injured' in 3-car crash near 10th and North, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — Several people were injured in a three-car crash near 10th and North Avenue early Sunday morning, Milwaukee police say.

Authorities were called to the scene around 2:20 a.m. Feb. 23. Those injured were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not specify how many people were in each of the cars involved, or if any particular vehicle or person was at fault.