Texas company accidentally demo-ed a 97-year-old home, a ‘perfectly good’ incorrect house

DALLAS — When it’s time to tear down a house, it’s probably a good idea to triple check the address. A Texas company learned that the hard way when the wrong house was demolished.

A crew tore down a 97-year-old house on Richard Avenue, the same street as the one that was supposed to be demo-ed.

The company’s owner said the home didn’t have any numbers on it, and if there were numbers on the curb, they were covered by water and debris from recent rain.

Workers saw the house was empty, had no plumbing or electrical, was missing a foundation, and had no gas meter — so they figured it was the right place.

Some neighbors suspected something was off.

“I got a call from my neighbor who lived across the alley and said, ‘They’re tearing down a perfectly good house. Do you know what’s going on,’ and then he sent me the picture,” said David Walkington.

“I was pulling up just as the bulldozer and wrecking crew was getting out of here,” said Zach Basich. “Didn’t think much of it. Just thought, another permanent demolition in the neighborhood.”

The California man who owns the “pink house” (as it was known on the street) inherited it from a friend who died three years ago — and he was planning to renovate it. He said he wants to be compensated for both the value of the house, and its sentimental value.

The owner of JR’s Demolition, Bobby Lindamood, told KTVT it was a mistake, sharing this statement with the station:

“JR’s Demolition is a small family business who has been in the demolition business for15 years. I as the owner, have been in demolition over 35 years, and after 50,000 plus structure demolitions, this is the first incident wherein the wrong structure was demolished. We made a mistake and thought we had the right property. Many homes on Richard street have been demolished by JR’s and other demolition companies in connection with the current redevelopment and revitalization of this area. Unfortunately, this home did not have any house numbers on it and any street curb address was covered by water and debris from the recent heavy rain events. Nonetheless, JR’s inspected this property ensuring that it was empty. The house was stripped of all plumbing and electrical. It lacked a foundation without concrete, and the gas meter was gone. The rear door was boarded up and lacked a non-operational front door. The front yard was covered with cut trees debris just as any demo house is before demolition. Neighboring workers stated the property had vagrants and has been vacant since October last year. In short, the property was similar in appearance and condition to many of the properties that JR’s demolished on Richard Street. We spoke with the new owner of the property who acquired it in 2019 and will be working with him toward a resolution.”