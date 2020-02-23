Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Greater Milwaukee International Car and Truck Show is back this weekend at the Wisconsin Center and FOX6 News' Christina Van Zelst is getting a closer look at some of the newest models.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Subaru Loves Pets brings Milwaukee's Humane Animal Welfare Society to the auto show to help drive up adoptions. This weekend alone, three guests have come shopping for a new car and left with a new pet.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While the new generation of cars is the highlight of the auto show, the 1930s GM Futurliner brings some history.