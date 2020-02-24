× ‘A big piece is missing:’ Clover the hedgehog stolen from Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Clover the hedgehog was stolen from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Feb. 22, WLUK reported.

Sanctuary employees said early Saturday morning, they discovered Clover’s cage empty.

Police said she was most likely taken on Friday afternoon, Feb. 21.

The bars of her cage were pried open, officials said.

“We just would really like her back,” Lori Bankson, curator of animals at the sanctuary, told WLUK. “We just hope that people understand that the animals here are a part of the community, and they are very beloved, and this is a big piece that is missing for us.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 920-448-3208. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers by phone at 920-432-7867, or through the P3 smartphone app.