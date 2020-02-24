Armed suspect shot, killed by Milwaukee police near 20th and Arrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police shot and killed an armed suspect early Monday morning, Feb. 24. Three officers were involved and were not injured during this incident.

According to police, around 1:00 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the area of Bow Street and Union Street. As the squads were responding the call was updated to a subject with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers initially observed the suspect and gave the suspect commands. The suspect disregarded the commands and attempted to run away.

During the chase, the suspect produced a firearm and confronted the officers. The officers did fire shots at the suspect, fatally wounding him.

The suspect's weapon was recovered at the scene. The suspect's identity is not known at this time.

“The investigation is still fluid and we’ll provide more information as the day goes on," said Milwaukee Chief Alfonso Morales.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, led by Greenfield PD is conducting this investigation.

