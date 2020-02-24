Winter storm watch issued for parts of SE Wisconsin starting Tuesday at noon

Big changes to SE Wisconsin’s snowfall potential this week and here’s why

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — In a 24-hour period from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, models have dramatically dropped our snowfall potential for this week. What looked like the biggest winter storm of the season dropping close to a foot in some places looks like a typical dusting at this point. So what changed?

One model projection of snowfall totals Feb. 25-26 from the Feb. 23

The same model just one day later from Feb. 24 for snowfall totals Feb. 25-26

Generally, when we have this much variation in the snowfall forecast it’s due to the path of the storm center. Usually, our biggest snows originate as low pressure in the desert SW of the United States and swing up to the Great Lakes. As it swings North it brings with it moisture-rich air and convective snow bands that can drop a lot of snow in a short period of time. Often this is called a “Panhandle Hook” as the system moves up from Oklahoma and leads to sharp cut-offs of areas seeing big snows and others close by hardly seeing anything at all. The big change from yesterday, Feb. 23 is this hook doesn’t look to be as dramatic and keeps the heaviest snow well to our South near Chicago.

Different low tracks that are possible with this system. Farther South means nut much for us, a swing farther North means more snow in Wisconsin Feb. 25-26. Still uncertainty at this point!

Bottom line there is still the potential for heavy snow the farther SE and the closer you are to Chicago. Current Winter Storm Watch is mostly for the SE tip of Wisconsin, there is still the chance these areas could get impactful snow. The best chance of 6″+ of snowfall is near the Racine and Kenosha area. Stay up to date with this forecast as changes are still possible.

Winter Storm Watch in effect from Tuesday, Feb. 25 through Wednesday, Feb. 26

