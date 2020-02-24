LIVE: Coverage of the Kobe and Gianna Bryant public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles
Winter storm watch issued for parts of SE Wisconsin starting Tuesday at noon

‘Empty the register:’ Milwaukee police seek suspect in armed robbery of Walgreens store

Posted 9:55 am, February 24, 2020, by , Updated at 09:58AM, February 24, 2020
Police lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning, Feb. 24 at the Walgreens store near Brady Street and Warren Avenue. It happened around 5:30 a.m.

Police say a suspect entered the store, approached the front counter and displayed a piece of paper with “empty the register” written on it.

The suspect had his hand inside his pocket implying that he had a gun.

The suspect obtained money and fled in an unknown direction.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to see the unknown suspects.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.