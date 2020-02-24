× ‘Empty the register:’ Milwaukee police seek suspect in armed robbery of Walgreens store

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning, Feb. 24 at the Walgreens store near Brady Street and Warren Avenue. It happened around 5:30 a.m.

Police say a suspect entered the store, approached the front counter and displayed a piece of paper with “empty the register” written on it.

The suspect had his hand inside his pocket implying that he had a gun.

The suspect obtained money and fled in an unknown direction.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to see the unknown suspects.