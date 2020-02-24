February is American Heart Month: Clinical nutritionist talks heart-healthy foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- February is American Heart Month! Clinical nutritionist Paige Welsh joins FOX6 WakeUp with some heart-healthy foods.

Heart-Healthy Foods:

Leafy green veggies: high in vitamins, minerals and fiber; fiber helps to reduce the absorption of cholesterol

Berries: wild berries like wild blueberries are best, but any berry will be beneficial

Avocados: contains healthy cholesterol for heart health

Wild Caught Fish: high in omega 3 fatty acids, which help reduce the risk of heart disease, cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure

Raw Nuts: pecans and walnuts are best, and help to improve HDL cholesterol (the good cholesterol)

Olives and Olive Oil: high in healthy fats and vitamin E to reduce risk of heart disease

Dark Chocolate: high in fiber and magnesium to lower blood pressure

Pomegranate: protects against heart disease

Turmeric: anti-inflammatory and an anti-oxidant

Grass-fed Butter: contains butyrate, vitamin A and omega 3 fatty acids needed for optimal heart health

Other Tips for Protecting the Heart:

Exercise (30 minutes per day)

Reduce Stress (meditation, prayer, journaling, aromatherapy, deep breathing)

Regulate Blood Sugar

Have a Regular Sleep Schedule

For more health tips and tricks, visit Paige on Facebook or Instagram at Practical Paige. To work with Paige, visit www.totalhealthinc.com.