February is American Heart Month: Clinical nutritionist talks heart-healthy foods

MILWAUKEE -- February is American Heart Month! Clinical nutritionist Paige Welsh joins FOX6 WakeUp with some heart-healthy foods.

Heart-Healthy Foods:

  • Leafy green veggies: high in vitamins, minerals and fiber; fiber helps to reduce the absorption of cholesterol
  • Berries: wild berries like wild blueberries are best, but any berry will be beneficial
  • Avocados: contains healthy cholesterol for heart health
  • Wild Caught Fish: high in omega 3 fatty acids, which help reduce the risk of heart disease, cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure
  • Raw Nuts: pecans and walnuts are best, and help to improve HDL cholesterol (the good cholesterol)
  • Olives and Olive Oil: high in healthy fats and vitamin E to reduce risk of heart disease
  • Dark Chocolate: high in fiber and magnesium to lower blood pressure
  • Pomegranate: protects against heart disease
  • Turmeric: anti-inflammatory and an anti-oxidant
  • Grass-fed Butter: contains butyrate, vitamin A and omega 3 fatty acids needed for optimal heart health

Other Tips for Protecting the Heart:

  • Exercise (30 minutes per day)
  • Reduce Stress (meditation, prayer, journaling, aromatherapy, deep breathing)
  • Regulate Blood Sugar
  • Have a Regular Sleep Schedule

For more health tips and tricks, visit Paige on Facebook or Instagram at Practical Paige. To work with Paige, visit www.totalhealthinc.com.

