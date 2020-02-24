Finalists revealed in FOX6, Toyota Salute to Veterans 2020 RAV4 giveaway
MILWAUKEE — Military personnel and their families give so much – their time, their energy, sometimes even their lives. FOX6 and Toyota teamed up to salute our veterans and their families with a special contest just for them – the chance to win a 2020 Toyota RAV4!
One (1) lucky grand prize winner will receive a RAV4 LE AWD SUV with loads of standard features. Plus Toyota Financial Services will provide a Vehicle Service Agreement and ToyotaCare Plus, and Your local Milwaukee Toyota Dealers will even cover the sales tax, license and title fees. This incredible package is valued at over $30,000!
Congratulations to the six (6) finalists who were selected from the more than 245 nominations submitted. The finalists are:
- Vianney Gaines
- Michael Garncarz
- Neal Harter
- Rae Anne Ho Fung
- Robert Montgomery
- Aisha Wyman
We’ll feature each of the six (6) finalists and determine the grand prize winner on FOX6 News at 4, live from the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The grand prize winner will be the happy owner of a beautiful, shiny, brand new 2020 Toyota RAV4!
Thanks to everyone who nominated a veteran or veteran’s family for the FOX6 and Toyota Salute to Veterans 2020 RAV4 Giveaway. And to all the veterans and their families, thank you for your service and sacrifice.