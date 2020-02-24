× Finalists revealed in FOX6, Toyota Salute to Veterans 2020 RAV4 giveaway

MILWAUKEE — Military personnel and their families give so much – their time, their energy, sometimes even their lives. FOX6 and Toyota teamed up to salute our veterans and their families with a special contest just for them – the chance to win a 2020 Toyota RAV4!

One (1) lucky grand prize winner will receive a RAV4 LE AWD SUV with loads of standard features. Plus Toyota Financial Services will provide a Vehicle Service Agreement and ToyotaCare Plus, and Your local Milwaukee Toyota Dealers will even cover the sales tax, license and title fees. This incredible package is valued at over $30,000!

Congratulations to the six (6) finalists who were selected from the more than 245 nominations submitted. The finalists are:

Vianney Gaines

Michael Garncarz

Neal Harter

Rae Anne Ho Fung

Robert Montgomery

Aisha Wyman

We’ll feature each of the six (6) finalists and determine the grand prize winner on FOX6 News at 4, live from the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The grand prize winner will be the happy owner of a beautiful, shiny, brand new 2020 Toyota RAV4!

Thanks to everyone who nominated a veteran or veteran’s family for the FOX6 and Toyota Salute to Veterans 2020 RAV4 Giveaway. And to all the veterans and their families, thank you for your service and sacrifice.