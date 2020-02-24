MILWAUKEE -- Flu cases are on the rise across the US -- and here in Wisconsin too. The City of Milwaukee recently confirming its first pediatric flu death. In Sheboygan, St. Nicholas Hospital is reporting a spike in flu cases. This season, the hospital has seen 60 cases of the flu -- that's more than double their number from last year. So what can you do to prevent you and your kids from getting the flu? Pharmacy practice coordinator Kyle Beyer joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
Flu cases on the rise: Health officials want you to know it’s not too late to get a flu show
