LocoMotion Dance Company: ‘The mission is to mold strong, independent and positive characters’

Posted 11:51 am, February 24, 2020, by , Updated at 11:53AM, February 24, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- LocoMotion Dance Company is a program that provides young children an opportunity to learn concepts in dance. Brian Kramp spent the morning highlighting this amazing group.

LocoMotion Dance Company (website)

LocoMotion Dance Company is a non-profit organization that offers introductory to advanced levels of training in ballet, jazz, african, hip hop and majorette. Our mission is to inspire youth to pursue their dreams while providing them with the support and resources to do so.

